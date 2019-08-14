Australia's Woodside Petroleum profit falls on Pluto LNG production delay

Reuters





Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest oil and gas company Woodside Petroleum on Thursday posted a smaller half-year profit and cut its interim dividend, mainly due to extended maintenance period at its Pluto LNG facility, which led to production delays.

It said profit was also hurt by disruptions to certain operations from tropical cyclone Victoria and due to its Ngujima-Yin facility in Western Australia staying offline for sometime.

The 65-year-old oil and gas explorer reported net profit of $419 million for the half-year ended June 30 compared with $541 million a year earlier.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Coleman said in a statement that the company is on track to achieve the target annual production of around 100 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2020.

He said the company expects first oil from the Greater Enfield reservoirs in Western Australia to flow in August 2019, adding that the project would be a key contributor to Woodside's 2020 annual production goal.

With major economies such as China and Japan increasingly pledging to reduce carbon impact, demand for LNG is set to rise and Australia has been ramping up its infrastructure to meet that.

Woodside also cut its interim dividend to 36 cents per share, compared with 53 cents a year earlier.