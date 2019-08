Shutterstock photo





Aug 15 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum , Australia's biggest oil and gas company, said on Thursday its net profit in the first-half fell 22.6%, due to extended maintenance period at its Pluto LNG facility.

The 65-year old oil and gas explorer reported net profit of $419 million for the half-year ended June 30 compared with $541 million a year earlier.

It also cut its interim dividend to 36 cents per share, compared with 53 cents a year earlier.