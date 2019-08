Shutterstock photo





Aug 15 (Reuters) - Whitehaven Coal Ltd on Thursday posted a record annual underlying profit and a bumper dividend, on the back of strong prices for its high grade thermal coal.

Australia's biggest independent coal miner said net profit after tax, before significant items, came to A$564.9 million compared with A$524.5 million a year ago.

The company declared a final dividend of 13 Australian cents per share and a special dividend of 17 cents per share.

($1 = 1.4802 Australian dollars)