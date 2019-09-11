Australia's Westpac veteran Peter King to retire as CFO

Reuters





Sept 12 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said on Thursday its chief financial officer, Peter King, will retire next year after spending 25 years with Australia's second largest bank.

King, who has been in the role since 2014, has given 12 months' notice, the company said in a statement.

He has also helped shepherd Westpac through the fallout of the Royal Commission inquiry into the financial sector that exposed widespread misconduct.

The bank said it will begin an international search for a successor to King, who also served as deputy chief financial officer.