Reuters

Australia's Westpac confirms class action by Slater & Gordon



Sept 6 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said on Friday it has received a class action filed by law firm Slater & Gordon against its units BT Funds Management and Westpac Life Insurance Services in relation to a pension investment option.

"The damages sought by the claim are unspecified," Westpac said in a statement, adding it would be defending the claims.

