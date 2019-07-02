Australia's Vocus Groups divides operations into three independent businesses

Reuters





July 3 (Reuters) - Australian telecoms firms Vocus Group Ltd on Wednesday said it has divided its operations into three independent business units.

The company, which is in the midst of a three-year turnaround plan, said in its strategy briefing for investors that the three businesses would be Vocus Network Services, Vocus Retail and Vocus New Zealand.

