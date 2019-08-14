Australia's Treasury Wine misses FY profit estimates; sees higher capex

Reuters





Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australia'sTreasury Wine Estates Ltd , the world's largest standalone winemaker, reported a lower-than-expected annual profit on Thursday, hit by higher finance costs, and said it expects capital expenditure to increase nearly five-fold in 2020.

The Melbourne-headquartered company said it expects growth capex of up to A$135 million ($91 million) in the year, compared with A$27.7 million in 2019.

The maker of Penfolds, Beringer and Wolf Blass has been boosting production of its mid-range and luxury products, while exiting less expensive commercial wine production.

Net profit after tax rose 16.4% to A$419.5 million in 2019 from a year earlier, but came in below the average analyst estimate of A$436.3 million, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Net finance costs increased 55.7% to A$52 million, driven by higher average borrowings.

The company said momentum in its U.S. brands is expected to return once the U.S.-China trade relationship improves.

The company's Asia sales, which includes sales in China, rose 36.8%, while sales in the Americas climbed 17.9%.

The company maintained its 2020 pretax profit guidance range of 15% to 20% and declared a final dividend of 20 cents per share, higher than the 17 cents per share declared a year ago.

($1 = 1.4815 Australian dollars)