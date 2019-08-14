Quantcast

Australia's Treasury Wine Estates posts 15.4% rise in FY profit

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australia'sTreasury Wine Estates Ltd , the world's largest standalone winemaker, said on Thursday its annual profit rose 15.4%, buoyed by demand from Asia and as more consumers developed a penchant for better-quality expensive wines.

Net profit after tax was A$415.9 million ($280.6 million) in the year, compared with A$360.3 million a year earlier. This missed the average analyst estimate of A$436.3 million, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The company declared a final dividend of 20 Australian cents per share, higher than the 17 Australian cents per share declared a year ago.($1 = 1.4821 Australian dollars)





