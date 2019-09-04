Australia's TPG Telecom sees heaviest NBN headwinds in 2020

Reuters





Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australia'sTPG Telecom on Thursday said it expects to experience the greatest financial impact in full year 2020 from customer migration to a state-owned broadband network.

The telco said the combined headwinds from residential Digital Subscriber Line - a type of broadband internet - and home phone customers moving to the National Broadband Network (NBN) are expected to be around A$85 million ($57.4 million).

TPG said it expects to have less than 15% of its residential broadband customer base remaining on Asymmetric digital subscriber lines - a variant of broadband communications technology - by the end of full year 2020.

TPG reported a fall of about 13% in annual underlying profit at $376.2 million.

Annual profit including one-off items fell more than 56% to A$173.8 million, hurt by an impairment charge of about A$237 million on the company ceasing the rollout of its Australian mobile network in January.

TPG is currently fighting a case challenging the anti-trust regulator's move to block its about $10 billion merger with Vodafone's local joint venture.

TPG declared a final dividend of 2 cents per share.

($1 = 1.4806 Australian dollars)