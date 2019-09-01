Australia's Telstra raises earnings outlook on delayed NBN rollout pain

Reuters





Sept 2 (Reuters) - Telstra raised its 2020 core earnings guidance on Monday as it anticipates the worst impact of the rollout of a state-owned broadband network to occur later than previously expected.

Australia's largest telco by market value said it expected 2020 underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be A$7.4 billion($5 billion) to A$7.9 billion, from the previously announced range of A$7.3 billion to A$7.8 billion.

Telstra said National Broadband Network (NBN) Co's corporate plan for 2020 includes a reduction in the total number of premises forecast to be connected during the year to 1.5

"Telstra no longer anticipates FY20 being the year of peak NBN headwind and now estimates this will occur in FY21," the company said in a statement.

Telstra, however, did not change its 2020 guidance for restructuring costs of A$300 million and capital expenditure in the range of A$2.9 billion to A$3.3 billion.

Telstra warned last month that the NBN rollout would cut its 2020 earnings by up to A$1 billion.

Telstra dominates Australia's mobile telephone and broadband markets, but profit from its mainstay fixed-line phone and internet business is dwindling as the NBN replaces a copper system it had monopolised. Telstra must pay to use the new network.

($1 = 1.4806 Australian dollars)