Australia's Syrah Resources to cut graphite output in 4th quarter

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Syrah Resources Ltd on Tuesday said it would significantly reduce graphite production volumes in the fourth quarter of 2019 and would conduct an immediate cost reduction review at its Balama operation in Mozambique.

The graphite miner said it would cut production volumes in the final quarter to about 5,000 tonnes per month.

