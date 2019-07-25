Quantcast

Australia's Suncorp to phase out exposure to thermal coal by 2025

By Reuters

Reuters


MELBOURNE, July 26 (Reuters) - Australian insurer Suncorp Group Ltd said on Friday it was no longer underwriting insurance for new thermal coal mines or power plants and it will phase out all exposure by 2025 as part of its responsible investment policy.

Suncorp has "materially" cut its investment in fossil fuels, including thermal coal, and does not "directly invest in, finance or underwrite new thermal coal mining extraction projects," the company said in a statement to Reuters.

The comment came after climate lobby group Market Forces lodged a shareholder resolution for the company to report on its fossil fuel exposure at its annual general meeting in September.

Market Forces last week lodged a similar resolution with AGL Energy , Australia's biggest power generator, calling on the company to set targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar