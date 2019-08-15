Quantcast

Australia's Star Entertainment Group posts 8.4% drop in annual profit

Reuters


Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Star Entertainment Group on Friday reported an 8.4% drop in annual underlying profit, hurt by weak spending by overseas visitors, mainly from China.

The company also reported a 30.7% drop in normalised revenue for its VIP business for the full year and a 35.6% slide in core earnings.

Star had cut its full-year core earnings outlook in June and its Chief Executive Officer Matt Bekier had told Reuters that its high-stakes gamblers were unwilling to take big risks amid uncertainty stemming from the prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute.

The Sydney-based firm also lowered its capital spending for 2020 by A$140 million and cut its dividend to 10 cents per share from 13 cents per share declared a year earlier.

In a separate statement, the company also announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer Chad Barton.

