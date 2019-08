Shutterstock photo





Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australia'sStanmore Coal Ltd said on Wednesday it received a takeover proposal from coal company Winfield Energy, with an implied deal value of between A$390 million ($261.26 million) and A$442 million.

The offer values the miner at an indicative price of between A$1.50 and A$1.70 per share in cash, Stanmore said in a statement.

Australia-based Winfield Energy has conducted initial due diligence and is seeking more time for due diligence.

($1 = 1.4928 Australian dollars)