Australia's Stanmore Coal gets takeover bid from Winfield Energy

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australia'sStanmore Coal Ltd said on Wednesday it had received a takeover proposal worth between A$384.2 million ($257.34 million) and A$435.4 million from coal company Winfield Energy.

The offer of an indicative price between A$1.50 and A$1.70 per share in cash for Stanmore represents a premium of 20.5% to 36.5% to the company's last close.

The disclosure comes at a time when Stanmore's top shareholder Golden Investments (Australia) Pte last month requested board changes including removal of the miner's managing director and chairman as directors.

Australia-based Winfield Energy has conducted initial due diligence and is seeking more time for due diligence.

($1 = A$1.4930)





