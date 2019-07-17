Quantcast

Australia's South32 posts 69% rise in annual coking coal production

By Reuters

Reuters


July 18 (Reuters) - Australia'sSouth32 Ltd on Thursday reported a 69% jump in full-year coking coal production, beating analyst estimates, as the diversified miner ramped up production at its Illawarra project.

The company, spun off from mining giant BHP Group in 2015, also said it had received bids for its South Africa Energy Coal assets in the June quarter and was currently in talks with interested parties.

Four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last month that Seriti Resources and a consortium backed by global energy trader Mercuria were among up to six groups to have submitted final bids for the assets.

South32's Illawarra operations at New South Wales in Australia accounts for nearly all of the company's coking coal output.

The Perth-based miner has struggled to keep down unit costs at its Appin and Dendrobium collieries after moving to longwall mining, a method used to extract long panels of coal in a single slice.

South32, the world's No.1 producer of manganese ore, also said it commenced a review of options for manganese alloy smelters "as changes in market dynamics have reduced the attractiveness of our exposure."





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Oil , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: BHP ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar