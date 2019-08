Reuters





Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australia'sSouth32 Ltd said on Thursday it was in talks to sell its South Africa energy-coal business to Seriti Resources and will book a related charge of $504 million.

The charge will be reflected in the company's annual results due later in the day, the miner said in a statement.

South32 has been running its South African energy coal business as a separate unit since April 2018 in preparation for a sale.