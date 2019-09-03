Australia's Pilbara Minerals raises $62 mln through two placements

Shutterstock photo





Sept 4 (Reuters) - Australia'sPilbara Minerals on Wednesday said a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer has bought an 8.5% stake in it as the miner raised a total of A$91.5 million ($61.8 million) through two placements.

China'sContemporary Amperex Technology acquired the stake through a A$55 million placement while an additional A$36.5 million placement was also undertaken by the miner.

The fund-raising comes a few days after the miner took a stake in its flagship Pilgangoora lithium project off the market for lack of an appealing offer.