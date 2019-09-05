Australia's Orion wins OK to develop $263 mln S.Africa zinc-copper project

Shutterstock photo





JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's mines ministry on Thursday said Australia'sOrion Minerals could go ahead with development of a 4 billion rand ($263 million) copper-zinc project in Northern Cape province.

"This latest investment confirms that South Africa remains a preferred investment destination for mining," the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said in a statement.

This week Orion, which operates in gold, copper, nickel and platinum, said the mining rights were valid for an initial 24 years and could be renewed on application.