Australia's Oil Search increases stake in Alaskan assets

Shutterstock photo





June 28 (Reuters) - Australia'sOil Search Ltd on Friday exercised its option to double its stake in several Alaskan assets for $450 million.

The company said it has elected to exercise an option to pick up stakes from privately owned U.S. firms Armstrong Energy and GMT Exploration in the Pikka Unit, Horseshoe block and other exploration areas, following an initial deal in 2017.

The option will be funded through its existing corporate debt facilities, while an additional $300 million of credit lines is being arranged to provide the firm with further financial flexibility.