Quantcast

Australia's Nine Entertainment CFO to step down after FY results

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 14 (Reuters) - Nine Entertainment said on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer Greg Barnes would leave the company shortly after it reports fiscal 2019 results at the end of August.

Nine gave no reason for Barnes's departure and said in a statement it hoped to name a replacement "shortly".

In its most recent half-year results, the company reported a 1.6% fall in its post-tax profit.

News of Barnes's departure comes days after Nine offered to buy all of Macquarie Media , a deal which would make it the first Australian media company with outright ownership in free-to-air television, print and radio assets.

Nine shares have jumped more than 35% so far this year and closed 1.6% higher on Wednesday.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar