Australia's Newcrest Mining Q4 gold output climbs 4%, beats estimate

July 25 (Reuters) - Gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd said on Thursday its gold output rose 4.2% in the fourth quarter, as production at its Cadia and Lihir mines ramped up.

Australia's largest listed gold miner said production for the June quarter rose to 661,414 ounces from 634,950 ounces reported last year. UBS had estimated gold production of 650,000 ounces for the latest period.

