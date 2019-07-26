Australia's NAB says 13,000 customers' personal data breached

Quantcast

July 26 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd said 13,000 customers are being contacted after a data breach where personal data was uploaded without permission to two data service companies.

Australia's fourth-largest bank said on Friday that the breach was not a cyber-security issue, adding that no log-in details or passwords were compromised.

"The issue was human error and in breach of NAB's data security policies," Chief Data Officer Glenda Crisp said in a statement on NAB's website.

"There is no evidence to indicate that any of the information has been copied or further disclosed," the lender said.

The data service companies told NAB that information they receive is deleted within two hours, it added.

The breach comes a week after NAB hired Ross McEwan, the man credited with turning around Royal Bank of Scotland , as its new chief executive officer, as it hopes to win back customer trust after damaging findings in a public inquiry into the financial sector.

NAB was among the worst hit of the "Big Four" lenders, after the inquiry specifically cited its CEO and Chairman for failing to accept responsibility for the wrongdoings.

Both individuals resigned days later.

The lender said it has told regulators about the incident, including the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner.





