Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd on Wednesday forecast a 10% rise in its first-half, but said it expects its annual result to be slightly down compared to the year-ago figure.

The Sydney-based bank said in a statement it "currently expects the 1H20 result to be up approximately 10% on the 1H19 result but down on a strong 2H19".

"While the impact of future market conditions makes forecasting difficult, we continue to expect the Group's result for FY20 to be slightly down on FY19," it added.

($1 = 1.4806 Australian dollars)