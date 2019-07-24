Australia's Macquarie bank says Q1 result slightly weaker than previous qtr

Reuters





July 25 (Reuters) - Australia'sMacquarie Group on Thursday said first-quarter net profit contribution from its operating groups was slightly lower than the prior quarter, hurt by weaker asset management and finance businesses.

The investment bank also said it continues to expect slightly weaker fiscal 2020 earnings than the previous year.

