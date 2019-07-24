Quantcast

Australia's Macquarie bank says Q1 result slightly weaker than previous qtr

By Reuters

Reuters


July 25 (Reuters) - Australia'sMacquarie Group on Thursday said first-quarter net profit contribution from its operating groups was slightly lower than the prior quarter, hurt by weaker asset management and finance businesses.

The investment bank also said it continues to expect slightly weaker fiscal 2020 earnings than the previous year.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

July 25 (Reuters) - Australia'sMacquarie Group on Thursday said first-quarter net profit contribution from its operating groups was slightly lower than the prior quarter, hurt by weaker asset management and finance businesses.

The investment bank also said it continues to expect slightly weaker fiscal 2020 earnings than the previous year.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar