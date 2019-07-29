Australia's Mackay Sugar accepts Nordzucker takeover

Shutterstock photo





By Michael Hogan

HAMBURG, July 29 (Reuters) - Farmers who own shares in Australia'sMackay Sugar have voted to accept a takeover offer from Germany'sNordzucker, helping secure the company's future against a backdrop of depressed world sugar prices.

The offer was approved by a 75% majority of Mackay's shareholders, they said in a statement on Monday.

The takeover will help to secure the future of Mackay Sugar, said Paul Schembri, chairman of the committee representing the shareholders, in a statement.

Nordzucker had said in February it will contribute 60 million Australian dollars in equity capital ($41.4 million) for the shareholding and will also give Mackay Sugar a loan of up to 60 million Australian dollars.

"Growers have shown the courage to back the deal in order to secure the future of their crop and stabilise the industry after several years of uncertainty," Schembri said.

"This will be a huge relief for growers who have been living with great uncertainty after several seasons of poor milling performance with breakdowns and crops left in the paddock," Schembri added.

"It will hopefully bring to a rapid and positive close the questions about the company's overall financial viability after it laid bare its perilous financial situation in 2017."

The global sugar industry is battling against depressed prices. World sugar prices hit their lowest in 10 years in late 2018 amid heavy world oversupply and have only stabilised at low levels in 2019.

The Nordzucker takeover involves three Mackay factories producing around 700,000 tonnes of raw sugar annually for both the Australian market and export distribution.

Nordzucker said earlier it wants to expand in production of sugar from cane, which can be profitable even at lower sugar prices because of better cost structures than sugar beet.

No one was immediately available for comment at Nordzucker.

($1 = 1.4482 Australian dollars)