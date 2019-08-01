Australia's Lynas says prelim work ongoing for Malaysian waste disposal facility

Reuters





Aug 2 (Reuters) - Rare earths producer Lynas Corp on Friday said it was conducting preliminary work on a waste-disposal facility for its Malaysian plant, which is due for an operating licence renewal in September.

The largest rare-earths producer outside China said it awaited formal notice from the Malaysian government on the conditions required for renewing its operating licence. Malaysia's environment ministry had said a decision would be announced in mid-August=.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday that the renewal hinged on Lynas providing a coherent plan to manage low-level radioactive waste from its rare-earths processing plant. Lynas has been embroiled in a long-running dispute with Malaysia over how to deal with waste at the plant.