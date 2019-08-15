Quantcast

Australia's Lynas says Malaysia extends operating license for 6 months

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australian rare earths producer Lynas Corp said on Friday the Malaysian government had approved its Malaysian unit's operating license for an initial period of 6 months.

Certain conditions have been imposed for the period, the company said, among which it will be required to relocate its initial processing operations from Malaysia to another site within a 4-year period.

