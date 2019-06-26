Quantcast

Australia's Lynas extends loan facility with Japanese company

June 27 (Reuters) - Australia'sLynas Corp said on Thursday it signed a 10-year extension to a loan agreement with its long-time Japanese lenders, increasing its commitment to supply rare earths to Japanese customers.

Lynas said the loan extension is key to ensuring that the world's only major rare earths producer outside China remains a profitable and reliable supplier to Japan.

