Quantcast

Australia's Lynas Corp confirms licence renewal for Malaysian plant

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 22 (Reuters) - Rare earths miner Lynas Corp Ltd on Thursday confirmed the receipt of a renewed operating licence from Malaysia for its processing plant there.

Last week, Malaysia renewed the licence for the plant for six months with new conditions, an extension shorter than investors and industry analysts had expected.

The Australian-listed firm is the only major proven producer of rare earths outside China, and the decision to renew its licence comes as markets are concerned that the industry may get embroiled in the trade war between Beijing and Washington.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar