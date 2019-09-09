Australia's embattled AMP raises $92 mln to support restructuring plan

Reuters





Sept 10 (Reuters) - Australia'sAMP Ltd said on Tuesday it had raised about A$134.1 million ($92 million) under its share purchase plan, which will support the troubled wealth manager's restructuring plan.

The placement will see 83.8 million shares issued at A$1.60 on Sept. 13, and completes its A$650 million capital raise.

