Australia's Domino's Pizza says it will defend itself against staff underpayment class action

June 28 (Reuters) - Australia'sDomino's Pizza Enterprises said on Friday it did not mislead franchisees over payments to their employees and that it had not formally received court documents about a class action.

It reiterated that it will defend itself against the class action over underpayment of staff, although also said the lead applicant had not made any claim against his franchisee employer and no franchisee employer was party to the action.

