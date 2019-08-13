Australia's CSL posts record annual profit, sees slower growth in 2020

Shutterstock photo





Aug 14 (Reuters) - Australian biotech giant CSL Ltd on Wednesday reported record earnings for 2019, driven by strong demand for immunoglobulin and albumin therapies, but forecast slower profit growth for 2020.

Australia's fourth-largest listed company said the earnings were helped by a record 12% rise in revenue in its vaccine unit, Seqirus, which accounts for about a fifth of overall sales.

The former government laboratory said it expects fiscal 2020 net profit after tax to be in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.11 billion on a constant currency basis.

It takes into account a one-time expected reduction in albumin sales of around $340 million to $370 million in fiscal 2020, the company said.

The biotherapeutics company's net profit after tax rose to $1.92 billion in the year ended June 30 from $1.73 billion a year earlier.

The Melbourne-based company also declared a final dividend of $1 per share, up from 93 cents it paid last year.