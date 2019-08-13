Australia's CSL posts record annual profit, sees even better performance next year

Shutterstock photo





Aug 14 (Reuters) - CSL Ltd , Australia's fourth-largest listed company, on Wednesday reported record earnings for 2019 and forecast a better profit for the next year.

The biotherapeutics company's net profit after tax rose 11% to $1.92 billion in the year ended June 30, from a year earlier.

