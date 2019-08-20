Quantcast

Australia's Crown Resorts annual profit drops 5% on lower Chinese spending

By Reuters

August 21 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd on Wednesday posted a 4.7% decline in annual profit, hurt by lower spending by wealthy Chinese gamblers.

Chinese high-rollers have scaled back spending this year, reflecting the far-reaching effects of the long-running trade dispute between the United States and China, which has slowed growth in the world's second largest economy.

Revenue from "VIPs" - largely Chinese tourists on package holidays - fell 26.1%, compared with a 54.5% surge in the year-ago period.

Analysts expected profit to drop to A$369.8 million, according to Refinitiv data.

The company maintained its final dividend at 30 Australian cents per share.

($1 = 1.4760 Australian dollars)





