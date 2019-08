Australia's corporate regulator sues NAB over mortgage introducer program

Reuters





SYDNEY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Australian corporate regulator said on Friday it filed a lawsuit against No. 3 lender National Australia Bank Ltd accusing it of accepting loan applications from unlicensed third party "introducers".

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said NAB had breached a law which prevents banks from dealing with unlicensed loan professionals in relation to 297 loans between September 2013 and July 2016.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





SYDNEY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Australian corporate regulator said on Friday it filed a lawsuit against No. 3 lender National Australia Bank Ltd accusing it of accepting loan applications from unlicensed third party "introducers".

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said NAB had breached a law which prevents banks from dealing with unlicensed loan professionals in relation to 297 loans between September 2013 and July 2016.