Australia's central bank says highly unlikely to need QE

SYDNEY, July 23 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank is ready to cut rates again "if needed" to support the economy, but believes a move to quantitative easing is highly unlikely and a distant prospect, a top official said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a Bloomberg event in Sydney, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent also said the local currency would likely be higher if the bank had not cut interest rates twice since June, taking them to a record low of 1%.

Kent, who head the bank's financial markets division, said investors globally had already priced in an easing in interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve, and many other central banks.