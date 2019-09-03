Australia's central bank holds rates at 1%

Reuters





SYDNEY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank left its cash rate at 1% on Tuesday, a widely expected decision as it gauges the impact of cuts in both June and July.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly meeting. A Reuters poll of 36 analysts had found all but one expected a steady outcome this week. AU/INT

