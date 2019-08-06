Quantcast

Australia's central bank holds rates at 1%

SYDNEY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank left its cash rate at 1% on Tuesday as it waited to gauge the impact of previous cuts in June and July.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly meeting. A Reuters poll of 40 analysts had found all but one expected a steady outcome this week. AU/INT

