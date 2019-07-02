Australia's central bank cuts cash rate to record-low 1.0%

Reuters





SYDNEY, July 2 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank cut its cash rate a quarter point to a record low of 1.0 percent on Tuesday, a largely expected decision as policy makers try to spur economic growth and drive unemployment lower.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly policy meeting. A Reuters poll of 40 analysts had found 28 expected a quarter-point easing this week, following a cut to 1.25% in June.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





SYDNEY, July 2 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank cut its cash rate a quarter point to a record low of 1.0 percent on Tuesday, a largely expected decision as policy makers try to spur economic growth and drive unemployment lower.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly policy meeting. A Reuters poll of 40 analysts had found 28 expected a quarter-point easing this week, following a cut to 1.25% in June.