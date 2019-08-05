Quantcast

Australia's Centaurus Metals to acquire nickel sulphide project from Brazil's Vale

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 6 (Reuters) - Australia'sCentaurus Metals Ltd on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement to acquire a large-scale nickel sulphide project from Vale SA in northern Brazil.

The deal which comprises of an upfront cash payment of $250,000, also includes the transfer of the Salobo West Copper-Gold Project tenements to Brazil's Vale.

Vale, the world's largest iron ore exporter, will also have the right to purchase 100% of production from the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project under a future offtake agreement, the company said in a statement.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Oil , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: CTM ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar