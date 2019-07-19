Quantcast

Australia's CBA joins peers in easing mortgage lending rules

By Reuters

July 19 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Friday it would ease mortgage lending rules for its customers starting July 22, joining some of its Big Four peers who have taken similar measures in a bid to revive a sluggish economy.

CBA, the country's biggest lender, said it would introduce a new 5.75% floor rate and 2.50% interest rate buffer, in line with the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA's) instructions that are aimed at stabilising house prices. CBA's rates are currently at 7.25% and 2.25%, respectively.

Earlier this month, the prudential regulator scrapped a minimum 7% interest testing rate for bank customers' loan applications.

Westpac Banking Corp and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group this week began lowering the interest rate they use to stress test loan applications.

Following a protracted property downturn, Australia's central bank has indicated that house prices are now stabilising and APRA's credit easing measure would likely lead to a boost in borrowing capacity for many new customers.





