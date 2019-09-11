Australia's CBA issues $2.5 bln worth subordinated notes

Reuters





Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australia's top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Thursday said it has issued $2.5 billion worth of subordinated notes.

A number of banks have issued them in recent months after the regulator told lenders they needed to bolster that type of capital, which acts as a buffer during a crisis.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australia's top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Thursday said it has issued $2.5 billion worth of subordinated notes.

A number of banks have issued them in recent months after the regulator told lenders they needed to bolster that type of capital, which acts as a buffer during a crisis.