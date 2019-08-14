Quantcast

Australia's Blackmores profit misses on weak sales, tough China regulations

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian vitamin maker Blackmores Ltd's annual profit fell 23.6% and missed analysts' estimates on Thursday, hurt by decline in sales and tough e-commerce regulations in China, its largest offshore market.

Net profit attributable for the year ended June 30 fell to A$53.5 million ($36.12 million) compared with A$70 million a year earlier. An average of nine analysts expected profit of A$59.9 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The 87-year-old firm declared a final dividend of 70 Australian cents per share, down from 155 cents last year.

($1 = 1.4813 Australian dollars)





