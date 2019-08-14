Quantcast

Australia's Blackmores posts weaker annual profit, sees tougher China conditions

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australia'sBlackmores Ltd on Thursday reported a weaker-than-expected annual profit and flagged tougher trading conditions in China in the first half of fiscal 2020.

The vitamin maker has been battling with tougher e-commerce laws in its largest offshore market, China, which began a crackdown on foreign shipments amid concerns about its domestic market being overrun with foreign-made goods.

The crackdown included forcing Chinese distributors who order foreign goods online to register and pay tax.

Restructuring costs and the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Braeside are also expected to weigh on the company's first-half results in fiscal 2020, Blackmores said.

Net profit attributable fell to A$53.5 million ($36.12 million) in the year ended June 30 from A$70 million a year earlier. An average of nine analysts expected a profit of A$59.9 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The 87-year-old firm declared a final dividend of 70 Australian cents per share, down from 155 cents last year.

($1 = 1.4813 Australian dollars)





