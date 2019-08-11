Quantcast

Australia's Bendigo and Adelaide Bank FY earnings hurt by remediation, property downturn

By Reuters

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian mid-sized lender Bendigo and Adelaide Bank posted a 6.6% fall in annual cash earnings on Monday, citing higher remediation costs and losses for its reverse-mortgage unit Homesafe due to falling house prices.

Australia's residential property market has slumped amid tighter lending conditions, higher taxes on foreign buyers and an apartment glut, putting a drag on consumer spending.

That has increased pressure on Homesafe, which is based on the reverse-mortgage loan model - where homeowners draw down the equity in their homes in exchange for cash.

Net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability that measures the difference between interest paid on deposits and earned on loans, remained unchanged at 2.36%.

The bank maintained its final dividend at 35 Australian cents per share.

($1 = 1.4756 Australian dollars)





