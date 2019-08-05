Australia's Aveo in discussions with Brookfield on $859 mln offer

Reuters





Aug 6 (Reuters) - Australia'sAveo Group said on Tuesday that Brookfield Asset Management Inc had offered A$1.27 billion ($859.4 million) in cash to acquire the retirement-home operator.

The disclosure is the first time Aveo has put a value on the offer since it first revealed it was in talks with the Canadian firm nearly a month ago.

Brookfield's proposal values Aveo at A$2.195 per share, representing a 8.1% premium to the company's last close.

The offer price would be reduced by the value of any distributions declared by Aveo after entering into an acquisition agreement, the company said.

Aveo's shares were 3% lower at a more than two-week low, compared to a 2.6% fall in the broader market

Brookfield was not immediately available for a comment.

($1 = 1.4778 Australian dollars)