Australia's AMP posts worst interim loss since listing amid rising fund outflow

Reuters





By Byron Kaye and Paulina Duran

SYDNEY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd , Australia's biggest wealth manager, posted its biggest half-year loss since listing and withheld paying a dividend for the first time as customers pulled their money, but said a long-awaited sale of its life insurance unit was back on.

The company also said on Thursday that it was raising A$650 million ($439.3 million) by issuing shares and giving its new CEO more shares to offset a tumbling stock price. The company's chief financial officer was also leaving, two months after he was appointed, it added.

The scandal forced out most of the Sydney-listed company's top executives, pushed the former blue-chip stock to record lows and triggered a tsunami of fund withdrawals from angry customers.

CEO Francesco De Ferrari said the company was determined to "draw a line in the sand from the issues of the past".

"These shocks and these crises have a short-term impact but as we reposition our business it is our firm position to win back trust of our clients. This will not happen immediately but I am confident that this will happen," he told reporters.

Without counting a A$2.35 billion impairment charge to "reset the business", underlying profit for the half was A$309 million, down from A$495 million in the same period a year earlier. A profit of A$389 million was the average forecast of analysts polled by Refinitiv.

At its flagship Australian wealth-management segment, net cash outflows were A$3.1 billion, more than three times the rate of the net cash outflows it reported at the same time a year earlier.

It said it would raise A$650 million in a share issue to fund a turnaround strategy, while giving CEO De Ferrari another A$2 million of shares and rights to buy shares to reflect a one-third decline in the share price since he was hired.

A further cash injection could come from the sale of AMP's life insurance unit to Britain's Resolution Life, which the company said was back on less than a month after it appeared to be off.

The sale price would now be A$3 billion, compared to the A$3.3 billion price announced previously, but would be mostly cash, AMP said.

($1 = 1.4797 Australian dollars)

This article appears in: Stocks , Politics