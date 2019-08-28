Quantcast

Australia's Alita Resources appoints administrators to pursue a restructure

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Alita Resources Ltd on Thursday appointed administrators to restructure the company, following talks with lenders and key stakeholders.

The cash strapped miner, which had been negotiating terms for a restructure proposal with various parties along with Galaxy Resources , its new secured lender, said it was unable to secure commitments it was seeking.

Earlier this week, Galaxy Resources, Alita's largest shareholder, bought $28.8 million worth of debt in the company.

Alita, which is also listed in Singapore, is under pressure as its key Chinese customer's biggest backer is facing financial troubles, forcing the company to look into new supply deals.

Alita had also taken a price cut on its shipment of lithium concentrate to a China-based chemicals maker, as it sought to offload its stockpile amid higher lithium supply.

Richard Tucker and John Bumbak of KordaMentha have been appointed as administrators, the company said.





