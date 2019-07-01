Quantcast

Australia's Afterpay names co-founder Anthony Eisen as CEO

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 2 (Reuters) - Australia'sAfterpay Touch Group Ltd said on Tuesday that co-founder Anthony Eisen will take over as chief executive officer and managing director.

The buy-now-pay-later consumer lending company said its other co-founder Nick Molnar will take on the role of global chief revenue officer and report to Eisen.

This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy
Referenced Symbols: APT


